LeBron James Congratulates Buccaneers WR Mike Evans on History-Making Game
Los Angeles Lakers forward and known NFL fan LeBron James took to social media on Monday to congratulate Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans on making NFL history.
"Super congrats my brother!" James wrote on X (formerly Twitter), alongside six flame emojis. "Too TOUGH!!"
On Sunday, Evans clinched a 1,000-yard season for the 11th year in a row, tying Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice for the most consecutively.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield and the rest of the offense banded together to get Evans the five remaining yards he needed with roughly 40 seconds left in the game. With the Buccaneers up 27–19, Mayfield threw a dart right to Evans, who ran for nine yards to surpass 1,000 and then some.
Rice later congratulated Evans on the tie, as well, writing, "Congrats GOAT! 11 straight 1,000 yd seasons!" in an Instagram post.
Tampa Bay will next host the Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium in a wild-card game on Sunday.