Bucs, Mike Evans Find Awesome Way to Tie Jerry Rice’s Record, Earn WR $3 Million
Mike Evans had himself a heck of a day on Sunday.
The veteran wide receiver helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the New Orleans Saints 27-19 to secure the NFC South title and a spot in the playoffs. The game got chippy but the biggest news was Evans tying a record held by Jerry Rice and netted himself $3 million in the process.
Evan entered the day with 65 receptions for 915 yards on the 2024 campaign. He was in line for a bonus if he hit 70 catches and 1,000 yards for the season. He had gone over 1,000 yards in every season of his 10-year career entering 2024 and only Rice had accomplished that feat in 11 consecutive seasons. Until Sunday.
After the Saints turned the ball over on downs with 36 seconds left, the Buccaneers could have just kneeled the ball. But at that point Evans had 8 catches on the day for 80 yards, five short of 1,000 on the year. So instead, the full offense lined up and they ran a play to get him the yards he needed.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield dropped back and hit Evans on a quick out, which he then turned up field for a nine-yard gain to secure his place in history.
The Bucs let time expire after that catch set off a huge celebration in the stadium and on hte slidelines.
Here's another look at Evans celebrating with his teammates and fans.
The 31-year-old will finish the regular season with 74 catches for 1,004 yards and 11 touchdowns. That came despite missing three games due to a hamstring injury.
Evans has had a remarkable career and he more than earned that $3 million bonus.