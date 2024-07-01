LeBron James Contacted Klay Thompson at Start of Free Agency Amid Lakers’ Interest
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James wasted no time starting his recruiting efforts when NBA free agency officially opened on Sunday evening.
One of James’s first calls was to Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
“[Klay Thompson], his agent, Greg Lawrence, at Wasserman are talking with a number of teams, including the Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks," Wojnarowski said on SportsCenter on Sunday. “They've had conversations tonight. I’m told LeBron James called Klay Thompson right when free agency opened at 6 p.m Eastern—reached out, talked to Klay.”
“The expectation that I have right now is these conversations, this negotiation will go into tomorrow,” continued Wojnarowski. “There probably will not be a resolution tonight, but certainly Dallas, the Lakers, the Clippers are working to be involved in this.”
News of James’s interest in bringing Thompson to Los Angeles comes after the Warriors’ All-Star guard is reportedly set to leave the only franchise he’s ever played for. Thompson, a four-time NBA champion, has been linked to the Lakers and Mavericks early on in unrestricted free agency after contract negotiations broke down in Golden State.
James, who technically is a free agent himself after declining his $51.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season, is expected to re-sign with the Lakers this offseason. The 39-year-old is reportedly willing to take a pay cut to help Los Angeles sign an “established veteran playmaker” like Thompson.