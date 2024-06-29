LeBron James Plans to Opt Out, Re-Sign With Lakers, per Report
LeBron James isn't going anywhere.
According to reports on Saturday, James plans to opt out of the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, then work out a new deal with the team. James was due to make $51.4 million if he exercised his player option for the 2024-25 season.
ESPN reports the Lakers are "committed to keeping James with the franchise" and are willing to offer him a maximum, three-year, $162 million deal. While that is the max deal James is eligible for, the two sides could come to another agreement once they begin negotiating.
James just finished his sixth season with the Lakers and has maintained an incredible level of play as he has aged. He was named third team All-NBA during the 2023-24 campaign while averaging 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists in 35.2 minutes per game. He also shot a career-best 41% from three-point range and made 54% of his shots from the field.
On Friday, the Lakers deepened James's connection to the franchise by selecting his son Bronny with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Los Angeles is fully built around James at this point, so it's not shocking the two sides would like to continue their partnership. The Lakers hired his podcast co-host JJ Redick as their new head coach a few days before selecting Bronny in the draft.
The all-time great appears ready to end his career with the Lakers. The partnership has been successful, as James led the franchise to an NBA title in '20. But during his time in LA, the team has missed the playoffs twice, been eliminated in the first round twice and was swept in the conference finals in '23. Those results likely aren't up to James's standards.
James appears set to be back with the Lakers. We'll see if the franchise can make the most of his career's remaining years.