LeBron James, Cooper Flagg Headline Team USA Voting Polls at Olympic Training Camp
The U.S. men’s national basketball team’s star-studded roster has drawn plenty of eyes as players are gearing up to compete against the best of the best at this summer’s Paris Olympics.
A recent straw poll conducted by The Athletic revealed who Team USA players considered to be the best of the best at training camp, and the results weren’t too surprising.
Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James was voted the top national team player by Olympic camp participants with five votes. Trailing him were Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards and Boston Celtics’ Jrue Holiday, who each received two votes.
Over on the USA Basketball select team, Cooper Flagg, the No.1-ranked recruit and projected top pick of the 2025 NBA draft, was voted the top player with nine votes, beating out 12 current NBA players on the select team.
Flagg’s recent performance at an Olympic training camp scrimmage caught the attention of NBA players and fans alike, with one anonymous NBA coach in attendance reportedly crowning him as the best player on the select team. The 17-year-old Flagg is set to play for Duke next season.
Team USA is slated to face Canada on July 10, which will be the first of five international Olympic exhibition games before the team heads to Paris.