SI

LeBron James’ Old Tweet About Dan Hurley Resurfaces Amid Lakers’ Coaching News

Andy Nesbitt

Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley yells down court during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship against the Purdue Boilermakers, Monday, April 8, 2024, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley yells down court during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship against the Purdue Boilermakers, Monday, April 8, 2024, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers are going after UConn's Dan Hurley to be their next coach, per a report Thursday morning by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hurley is coming off back-to-back national titles with the Huskies, who would hate to see their coach jump to the NBA.

What would LeBron James think about this move happening? We don't kow yet, but a few months ago James tweeted about Hurley and it seems like he loves what the coach and his staff have done at UConn.

Here is James replying to a video of JJ Redick, who has also been on the Lakers' radar, and Hurley talking about UConn's offense:

It's going to be wild to see how this plays out.

Published
Andy Nesbitt

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the Assistant Managing Editor of Audience Engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking & Trending News Team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. He has been working in sports media for over 20 years, appearing on Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe, and NBC Sports. He’s a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.