LeBron James’ Old Tweet About Dan Hurley Resurfaces Amid Lakers’ Coaching News
The Los Angeles Lakers are going after UConn's Dan Hurley to be their next coach, per a report Thursday morning by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Hurley is coming off back-to-back national titles with the Huskies, who would hate to see their coach jump to the NBA.
What would LeBron James think about this move happening? We don't kow yet, but a few months ago James tweeted about Hurley and it seems like he loves what the coach and his staff have done at UConn.
Here is James replying to a video of JJ Redick, who has also been on the Lakers' radar, and Hurley talking about UConn's offense:
It's going to be wild to see how this plays out.
