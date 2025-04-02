LeBron James Was So Fired Up After Carmelo Anthony Was Elected Into Hall of Fame
Carmelo Anthony is headed to the Hall of Fame after being elected during his first time on the ballot.
Perhaps no one was more fired up for "Melo" than his longtime friend and future Hall of Famer, LeBron James. James took to social media after catching wind of the reports that Anthony was set to be immortalized in Springfield, Mass., and he had a very on-brand reaction in celebration of the news.
James and Anthony were part of the historic 2003 NBA draft class that has produced multiple Hall of Fame players and several championship winners. James was the No. 1 pick straight out of high school that year, while Anthony was selected by the Denver Nuggets at No. 3. Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade, both already in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, were the No. 4 and No. 5 pick, respectively, in the star-studded draft class.
Having come into the league together 22 years ago, it's no surprise to see James was overjoyed for Anthony after it was announced he'd been elected into the Hall of Fame.
Anthony retired from the NBA after the 2021–22 season, the lone year he teamed up with James on the Los Angeles Lakers. Throughout his distinguished career, Melo made 10 All-Star teams, was a six-time All-NBA selectee, was the league scoring champion in the 2012–13 season and is one of the most decorated Olympic basketball players in U.S. history.