LeBron James Had Two-Word Message About New Partnership With Luka Doncic
LeBron James and Luka Doncic are the latest pairing of superstars for the Los Angeles Lakers after the blockbuster trade that saw Anthony Davis dealt to the Dallas Mavericks. While they haven't taken the court together as teammates just yet, their debut is set to take place in the near future.
Doncic was in attendance and seated on the bench during the Lakers' blowout win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. Doncic continues to nurse a calf injury, but he's expected to suit up for the team before long.
James took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself seated next to his new teammate on the bench, hyping up his new partner in crime in L.A.
"Coming soon," wrote James alongside a magic wand emoji and a crown emoji.
There have been reports that Doncic could debut for the Lakers as early as Saturday when the team hosts the Indiana Pacers. If he isn't quite ready to go then, his next chance to play would come Monday against the Utah Jazz.
As the team continues to take things day-by-day with their newly-acquired star, James made clear he's eager to share the floor with his new running mate. The Lakers have won seven of their last eight games and have vaulted themselves past the Clippers into fifth in the West. Adding Doncic to the mix could potentially elevate this team further still, and James seems excited about the future in L.A.