LeBron James Ties Michael Jordan for Yet Another Impressive NBA Milestone
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James continues to defy his basketball age after putting up another impressive performance on Thursday night in a 120–112 home win over the Golden State Warriors.
James joined Michael Jordan in becoming one of two players in NBA history to score 40 or more points in a game at age 40 or older, as James scored 42 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and dished out eight assists in the victory.
James continues to stuff the stat sheet and extend his stellar play far beyond what is normal in the NBA. The Lakers are 30–19 and looking like a shoo-in for the playoffs this season after meandering in play-in territory in recent seasons. That, of course, is a testament to James and the play of his teammates, which should only get better once newly acquired superstar Luka Dončić returns from a calf injury to make his team debut as early as next week.
In year 22, James is averaging 24.5 points, 9.0 assists and 7.8 rebounds on 51.6% shooting from the floor. He's also shooting 39.1% from three, which is the third-highest mark of his career.
Impressive doesn't even begin to describe it.