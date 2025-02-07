SI

LeBron James Ties Michael Jordan for Yet Another Impressive NBA Milestone

James had a huge night as the Lakers beat the Warriors on Thursday night.

Mike McDaniel

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James hit another memorable milestone on Thursday night against the Golden State Warriors.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James hit another memorable milestone on Thursday night against the Golden State Warriors. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James continues to defy his basketball age after putting up another impressive performance on Thursday night in a 120–112 home win over the Golden State Warriors.

James joined Michael Jordan in becoming one of two players in NBA history to score 40 or more points in a game at age 40 or older, as James scored 42 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and dished out eight assists in the victory.

James continues to stuff the stat sheet and extend his stellar play far beyond what is normal in the NBA. The Lakers are 30–19 and looking like a shoo-in for the playoffs this season after meandering in play-in territory in recent seasons. That, of course, is a testament to James and the play of his teammates, which should only get better once newly acquired superstar Luka Dončić returns from a calf injury to make his team debut as early as next week.

In year 22, James is averaging 24.5 points, 9.0 assists and 7.8 rebounds on 51.6% shooting from the floor. He's also shooting 39.1% from three, which is the third-highest mark of his career.

Impressive doesn't even begin to describe it.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NBA