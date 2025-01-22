LeBron James Jokingly Feigns Betrayal After AD Minimizes Alley-Oop Dunk
Et tu, AD?
... is basically what Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James had to say after teammate and friend Anthony Davis downplayed the former's latest monster dunk.
James's poster alley-oop came during Tuesday night's victory over the Washington Wizards, as the 40-year-old superstar snatched a lob from Austin Reaves and lept over Wizards big man Jonas Valančiūnas for the dunk. The arena and the Los Angeles bench unsurprisingly erupted in cheers; even Bronny James, LeBron's son, was in awe.
But when asked about that moment afterward, Davis couldn't resist giving James a hard time.
"I got hype," he said at first, describing his reaction. But "it wasn't one of his best ones," he continued. "I've seen better. But it was a good one."
Quickly, James, who was actually lurking in the background, fired back, "It be your own friends," to which Davis smiles and laughs.
Watch that moment below, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.
Outside of the dunk, James had a solid performance in L.A.'s 111–88 win over Washington, with 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists. Davis, meanwhile, put up 29 points with 16 rebounds and five assists.
These two are no strangers to trolling one another, so even if Davis is serious about having seen better dunks (and he probably is), it's surely all love. Plus James will have another chance to wow his fellow forward on Thursday, when the Lakers host the Boston Celtics.