Bronny James Had Epic Reaction to Monstrous Alley-Oop Poster Dunk by LeBron
Not even his own son could believe it.
As Los Angeles Lakers' guard Austin Reaves grabbed an offensive rebound, LeBron James dashed toward the rim. Before you could blink, James caught a lob from Reaves and dunked all over Washington Wizards' big man Jonas Valančiūnas.
James's patented vicious slams are nothing new. However, he still finds a way to make you get out of your chair and say "wow," even in his 22nd season. After the incredible alley-oop dunk Tuesday, the Lakers' bench lost their collective minds. That's nothing crazy either, but one reaction on L.A.'s bench was so good it may have became the story.
Bronny James, the Lakers rookie and LeBron's son, was seemingly shocked as he saw his dad fly through the air to finish the play. Bronny threw his hands on his head and his jaw hit the floor before he came back to Earth and gathered the ball to hand to the official so the game could continue.
Bronny has seen his dad dunk for his whole life. Somehow, LeBron still finds ways to surprise everyone with his incredible feats of athleticism, even those who know him better than anyone else.
The pair became the first father-son duo to play in an NBA game this season. Unique moments were bound to happen throughout their time as teammates. And LeBron's alley-oop Tuesday brought a picture that would look nice hung up in the James household.