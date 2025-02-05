LeBron James Had Definitive Statement About His Future With the Lakers
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Los Angeles Clippers, 122-97, on Tuesday night. Luka Doncic was on the bench to watch as LeBron James scored 26 points and had nine assists and eight rebounds.
After the game Lebron was asked what he thought of the Lakers acquiring Doncic with the future in mind. He didn't seem too upset despite the fact that the team traded away one of his best friends. And not only that, he sounds just as likely to finish his career in L.A. as he did before the trade.
"What's wrong with that," asked James. "If I had any concerns I would have waived my no-trade clause and got up out of here."
James was then asked if he still envisioned himself finishing his career with the Lakers.
"I mean listen, I'm here right now," said James. "I'm here right now. I'm committed to the Lakers organization. I'm here to help Luka and Maxi make the transition as smooth as possible. Smooth's been here before so he already know we're about it. We won a championship with him in 2020 so I ain't worried about him. But as a leader of the team, as one of the captains of the team it's my job to make it as seamless as possible."
The Lakers have now won nine of their last 11 games and have climbed all the way to fifth in the Western Conference.