LeBron James Loved Throwback Tyrese Haliburton Photos Wearing His Old Jerseys
Tyrese Haliburton is returning to the United States as a gold medalist after helping Team USA win the men's basketball tournament at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. He's also coming back with plenty of stories about hooping with his childhood heroes.
Haliburton's mom, Brenda Haliburton, sent him photos Tuesday morning of himself as a youngster wearing a couple of old LeBron James jerseys. Haliburton was rocking a LeBron Eastern Conference All-Star jersey in one photo, and a No. 23 St. Vincent-St. Mary High School jersey in the other, which James wore while playing for the Irish from 1999 to 2003.
James chimed in on social media after seeing the photos for himself.
Haliburton also shared a photo of himself wearing a No. 5 Kevin Durant Team USA jersey, and he posted it alongside a picture of him chatting with KD during the Olympics.
Haliburton reportedly was dealing with a minor league injury during the Games, as he was limited to three games and averaged 2.7 points and 0.7 assists per contest. But he had a good attitude about it, poking fun at himself on social media for barely chipping in to Team USA's gold medal effort.
Now, Haliburton will rest up and will begin preparing for his fifth NBA season—his third full campaign with the Indiana Pacers after leading them to the Eastern Conference finals last year.