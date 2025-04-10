SI

LeBron James, Luka Doncic Had Hilarious Reactions to Austin Reaves's Putback Dunk vs. Mavs

Stephen Douglas

LeBron James reacts to Austin Reaves’s putback dunk against the Mavericks.
LeBron James reacts to Austin Reaves’s putback dunk against the Mavericks. / @NBATV
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers played the Mavericks on Luka Doncic night in Dallas on Wednesday night. Doncic went off for 31 points in the first half, but he was far from the only Laker to provide the very welcoming home crowd with a highlight.

LeBron James finished a sweet alley-oop from Austin Reaves and then Reaves himself came through with the most surprising dunk of the night a few minutes later when he followed a Jarred Vanderbilt miss with a putback slam in traffic.

The best part was that no one could believe it, including Reaves.

The broadcast featured the reactions of James and Doncic, which were tremendous. Doncic put his hands on his head while LeBron flashed a huge smile and waved his arms, not quite knowing what to do with his hands in the situation.

An angle from the crowd confirmed that Reaves couldn't quite believe he dunked this one either.

Now that's a group that is having fun out there.

Los Angeles took a 60-57 lead into the half. Reaves had eight points.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NBA