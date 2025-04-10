LeBron James, Luka Doncic Had Hilarious Reactions to Austin Reaves's Putback Dunk vs. Mavs
The Los Angeles Lakers played the Mavericks on Luka Doncic night in Dallas on Wednesday night. Doncic went off for 31 points in the first half, but he was far from the only Laker to provide the very welcoming home crowd with a highlight.
LeBron James finished a sweet alley-oop from Austin Reaves and then Reaves himself came through with the most surprising dunk of the night a few minutes later when he followed a Jarred Vanderbilt miss with a putback slam in traffic.
The best part was that no one could believe it, including Reaves.
The broadcast featured the reactions of James and Doncic, which were tremendous. Doncic put his hands on his head while LeBron flashed a huge smile and waved his arms, not quite knowing what to do with his hands in the situation.
An angle from the crowd confirmed that Reaves couldn't quite believe he dunked this one either.
Now that's a group that is having fun out there.
Los Angeles took a 60-57 lead into the half. Reaves had eight points.