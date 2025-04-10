Mavericks Fans Chant for Team to Fire GM Nico Harrison Seconds Into Luka Doncic's Return
Luka Doncic returned to Dallas on Wednesday night and it was an emotional affair for most involved. Doncic cried during his tribute video that played before he was introduced as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. And the fans in the stands made their thoughts on the situation clear fewer than 10 seconds into the contest.
Right after tip, LeBron James tore down the lane and was fouled on his way to the basket. As he stood at the free throw line after merely four seconds ticked off the clock, thousands of fans at American Airlines Center started a chant calling for the team to fire the man responsible for executing the trade that sent Doncic to L.A.— general manager Nico Harrison.
While it quieted down once play resumed, the crowd didn't lay dormant for long. As soon as the Lakers were at the free throw line again, "Fire Nico" echoed throughout the arena.
To reiterate, the home crowd is joining together for a chant to fire the home team's GM, loud enough to be heard on a national ESPN broadcast. And the first came at the literal first opportunity.
If there was any question, the chant should make it clear: Mavericks fans are still very upset about the departure of their homegrown superstar.