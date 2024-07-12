LeBron James Names the Olympic Event He'd Like to Compete in Besides Basketball
LeBron James will be chasing his third Olympic gold medal this summer alongside Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and a flurry of other stars on Team USA in Paris.
But there is one other Olympic event he'd like to compete in if it was an option. And, no, his answer was not the new 3x3 basketball event debuting this summer.
“I would—man, the four-by-one relay, man—track and field," James said to Today's Craig Melvin.
But James wouldn't want to be just any runner on a 4X100 relay. The superstar said he'd like to be the one to cross the finish line.
“Yeah, I want to be anchor, for sure," James told Melvin. "I want to finish it off the right way."
At 39 years old, James is still one of the best athletes in the United States. In fact, he was just voted as the best player on Team USA by his peers last week. But of course, James's statement about his track and field was all in good fun. Even at the height of his athleticism, James wouldn't be quite fast enough to cut it.
Team USA is sending Noah Lyles, Kenny Bednarek and Fred Kerley to Paris to compete in the 100-meter dash in Paris, while Christian Coleman, Kyree King and Courtney Lindsey are in the 4x100-meter relay pool.
Team USA's men's 4x100 relay hasn't claimed the gold medal at the Olympics since the 2000 Games in Sydney.