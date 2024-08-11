LeBron James, Kevin Durant Noncommittal About Playing in 2028 Olympics
Team USA capped off an undefeated 6–0 run in the 2024 Paris Olympics with a 98–87 victory over France in Saturday's gold medal match.
The three players at the center of the iconic run were among the NBA's oldest in 39-year-old LeBron James, 36-year-old Steph Curry and 35-year-old Kevin Durant.
Curry was not asked about the potential of playing for Team USA in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, as most of his questions were centered on his iconic gold medal game performance on Saturday.
James and Durant, however, were asked if they could see themselves suiting up once again for the United States in 2028.
James didn't fully shut the door on the idea of playing for Team USA at 43 years old, but he admitted it would be pretty unlikely.
"Nah, I can't see myself playing in Los Angeles 2028," James said after clinching the gold medal. "I didn't see myself playing in Paris 2024, too. But four years from now, I can't see it."
Durant, who is Team USA's all-time leading scorer in the Olympics, was much more mum, which makes sense given that he's 35 years old and would be James's age now if he suited up in 2028.
"As far as 2028, who knows man," Durant said. "We'll see."
Durant would cement himself as one of the most iconic players in the history of Team USA basketball if he were to play in 2028. With four gold medals already to his name, Durant would have an opportunity to make it five in Los Angeles.