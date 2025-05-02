LeBron James Not Expected to Take Pay Cut If He Returns to Lakers Next Season
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has a lot to think about this offseason—mainly whether or not he'd like to play another year—but it seems like one thing he will not be thinking about is pay.
A detailed report from The Athletic's Sam Amick and Jovan Buha released Friday revealed that, although James was willing to take a salary hit last offseason to help the Lakers' roster, the 40-year-old star is "not expected" to consider such a sacrifice should he play in 2025, per league sources.
In July of 2024, James left around $2.7 million on the table when officially re-signing with the Lakers so the team could stay under the second apron and make roster moves during the season. He even considered a larger cut if it meant the team could land an "impact player" like Klay Thompson or James Harden, but none of those options worked out, and he "instead signed closer to his max."
But underscoring the conversation surrounding next year is GM Rob Pelinka's search for a center, which the Lakers desperately need after their frontcourt issues were on full display during a first-round playoff exit vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Detailed Amick and Buha: "The Lakers’ salary-cap restrictions will make the big man pursuit difficult, as they will either have to trade for him or sign him by way of the taxpayer midlevel exception (projected to start at $5.7 million)." The team also has over $40 million in expiring contracts, one first-round pick (2031 or 2031) and one first-round pick swap (2030) to work with.
Whichever way they figure it out, it appears adjustments to James's salary are not, at this point, an option. And, of course, that's not to say it's the future Hall of Famer's responsibility to take a cut to accommodate, but it is curious to note as the Lakers mull their future and look to hold onto and build around Luka Doncic.
James earned roughly $48.7 million in 2024-25, but has a $52.6 million player option he could pick up by the June 29 deadline (should he want to stay in L.A.).