LeBron James Had Perfect Football Analogy to Describe Luka Doncic Connection
Los Angeles Lakers fans everywhere rejoiced on Saturday night as Luka Doncic finally looked like an MVP talent in purple and gold. The Slovenian superstar put forth by far his best performance in a Lakers uniform yet, leading L.A. to a big-time win over the Denver Nuggets, 123-100. He put up 32 points to go with 10 rebounds, seven assists, and four steals in his fourth game since being suddenly and shockingly traded by the Dallas Mavericks.
His superstar teammate, LeBron James, naturally had nothing but good things to say about Doncic getting comfortable. The two are beginning to figure out how to play with one another, and James had a perfect football analogy to describe one particular aspect of their partnership— the full-court pass.
"I'm a natural-born wide receiver, and he's a natural-born quarterback," James said to reporters after the game, "so it fits perfectly."
James's time spent playing alongside Kevin Love proved how dangerous he can be when playing with someone who keeps their eyes down the court at all times. Doncic is definitely one such player and his full-court assist of James on Saturday should only be one of many just like it.
The pair of superstar talents are only just getting started, too.