NBA World Erupts As Lakers Select Bronny James in Second Round of 2024 Draft
For months leading up to the 2024 NBA draft, it felt inevitable that USC guard Bronny James would end up playing alongside his father, LeBron James, on the Los Angeles Lakers.
It became official on Thursday afternoon. The Lakers used their only pick of the second round, No. 55, to select the 19-year-old James. LeBron and Bronny will become the first father-son duo to play in the NBA at the same time—and now they get to do so on the same team.
Although the James family wasn't present at the ESPN studios in New York City for the second round of the draft to address Bronny's big day, there were plenty of reactions on social media from fellow players, media members and fans alike:
Bronny James will get the first chance to showcase his talent in a Lakers uniform during the NBA Summer League in July.