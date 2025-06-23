LeBron James Reacted to Tyrese Haliburton Injury With One NSFW Word
Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton exited the first quarter of Game 7 of the NBA Finals with what appeared to be a serious leg injury. Not only did Haliburton's injury rob him of a chance to truly leave his mark on NBA history—he had drained a trio of three-pointers in the first quarter and looked to be well on his way to a strong game—but it also robbed NBA fans of a chance to see the full-strength Pacers go up against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the do-or-die Game 7.
Shortly after the injury, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James took to X and posted just one NSFW word in reaction.
"F---!!!!!!!!" James wrote, including a face palm emoji and praying hands.
That about sums it up. Pacers—and NBA—fans will hope for the best when it comes to Haliburton's injury, but it didn't look good.