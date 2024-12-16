LeBron James Returned From Injury Absence With Two Predictably Ridiculous Plays
LeBron James has still got it.
After missing his first games of the season due to injury, James announced his return with aplomb on Sunday, immediately making two oh-so-LeBron plays against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Early in the first quarter, LeBron threw down a monster dunk, powering his way down the lane and daring someone to stop him. On the other side of the possession, James pulled out a vintage chase-down block to save two points.
Welcome back LBJ indeed.
It feels like this is classic LeBron. Any time the greater basketball world thinks that he might be losing a step, James does something on the floor that only he, and maybe four other players in NBA history would pull off. A fortnight away from turning 40, LeBron has still got it.
James and the Lakers carried a 64-46 lead into halftime. Doubt them at your own peril.