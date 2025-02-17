LeBron James Ripped for His Move in Team Photo Before NBA All-Star Game
The 2025 NBA All-Star Game was held Sunday evening in San Francisco and it was pretty much a bust, as the new format had fans fuming all night long.
The event got off to a rough start when LeBron James announced shortly before tipoff that he would not be playing due to a sore ankle that he's been dealing with recently.
While his late decision annoyed Draymond Green, his move during the team photo angered a lot of fans. In case you haven't seen it, James didn't suit up for the picture, instead he was the only one in street clothes.
It's not a huge deal, of course, but it probably would have been pretty easy for him to toss on the uniform for the quick photo and then change back out of it once they were done.
Fans weren't happy with James:
