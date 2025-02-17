SI

LeBron James Ripped for His Move in Team Photo Before NBA All-Star Game

Andy Nesbitt

LeBron James didn't suit up for the All-Star Game due to a sore ankle.
The 2025 NBA All-Star Game was held Sunday evening in San Francisco and it was pretty much a bust, as the new format had fans fuming all night long.

The event got off to a rough start when LeBron James announced shortly before tipoff that he would not be playing due to a sore ankle that he's been dealing with recently.

While his late decision annoyed Draymond Green, his move during the team photo angered a lot of fans. In case you haven't seen it, James didn't suit up for the picture, instead he was the only one in street clothes.

It's not a huge deal, of course, but it probably would have been pretty easy for him to toss on the uniform for the quick photo and then change back out of it once they were done.

Fans weren't happy with James:

Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

