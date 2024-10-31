LeBron James Shares Why Bronny's First NBA Basket Was Extra Special in Cleveland
Bronny James scored his first NBA points in Wednesday night's Los Angeles Lakers game vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers, and it couldn't have been more fitting for the rookie.
Bronny was born in Cleveland in 2004 when his father, LeBron James, was playing for the Cavaliers. Now, the father-son duo are teammates, so they got to share the young James's significant career moment together. It was extra special for the four-time NBA champion as his son scored those points in the city where it all began for him.
"To see him get his first NBA basket in this arena where he grew up not too far away from here, it's an unbelievable moment," said LeBron, via Lakers Nation. "Unbelievable moment for him and our family."
The Cleveland crowd made Bronny feel welcomed, too, as they erupted in cheers for the 20-year-old when he drained the basket. They even gave him a standing ovation when he entered the game in the fourth quarter. Cleveland was probably the second-best location to score his first points in behind Los Angeles, of course.
The young James admitted how monumental these first points were for him, even if he didn't seem to recognize it in the moment.
"It was a dream come true for me," the rookie said. "It felt really good after the fact. I was still in game mode when I hit the shot, so I didn't really acknowledge it while I was playing.
In the five minutes he played Wednesday night, Bronny also had two assists and one steal.