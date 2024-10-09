LeBron James Sounds Off on Lakers' Preseason Travel Plans
The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into their third preseason test Thursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. One of their stars, however, would prefer not to make the trip.
LeBron James, entering his 22nd season in the NBA at age 39, offered his opinion on social media Wednesday about the Lakers traveling to Milwaukee for one exhibition game.
A fair question from the veteran. The Lakers began their preseason slate on Friday with a home tilt against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and played again Sunday at Crypto.com Arena against the Phoenix Suns.
The matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on Thursday is the Lakers' only game this week before they host the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. They'll fly to Milwaukee on Wednesday, play Thursday and return to Los Angeles for a few days of practice.
James made his preseason debut Sunday in the Lakers' 118–114 loss to the Suns, scoring 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting in 16 minutes on the floor.
Of course, the most interesting story on the court in the James family is rookie Bronny James, a second-round pick by Los Angeles in June. The younger James is off to a rough start in the preseason, as he was held to two points on 1-of-6 shooting in 16 minutes against the Timberwolves, and was held scoreless with four turnovers in the loss to Phoenix.
The Lakers are scheduled to open the 2024-25 NBA regular season on Oct. 25 against the Timberwolves.