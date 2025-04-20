ESPN Announcer Ripped for Surprising Line About LeBron James During Lakers’ Loss
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers lost Game 1 of their first-round playoff series with the Minnesota Timberwolves, 117-95, at home on Saturday night. James had just 19 points in the loss, while Luka Doncic led the Lakers with 37 points.
Jay Bilas normally calls college basketball games for ESPN, but on Saturday night, he worked the Timberwolves-Lakers game—and he dropped a line about James that had many fans fuming.
In case you missed it, James was was knocked to the floor after attempting a shot late in the fourth quarter. He thought there should have been a foul called and could be seen yelling at the ref as play continued.
Bilas was surprised to see James jawing with the ref and said: “He’s not a complainer.”
Fans took issue with that because James has done his fair share of flopping and complaining during his career.
The Lakers will try to even the series Tuesday night at 10 p.m. ET.