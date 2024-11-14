SI

LeBron James Had Touching Message for Gregg Popovich After Spurs Coach's Stroke

James took the time to say some kind words about the Spurs coach.

Tim Capurso

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James greet each other before a December 2020 game at AT&T Center.
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James greet each other before a December 2020 game at AT&T Center. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
After a thrilling win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, during which LeBron James became the league's oldest player to record three straight triple doubles, it would be understandable if James's mind was laser-focused on the next task at hand, defending the club's 2023 NBA Cup title. The Lakers begin NBA Cup play on Friday with a group-play game vs. the San Antonio Spurs.

But for a moment during his postgame presser, James's mind was elsewhere. The Lakers star was thinking of his friend and Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who on November 4 stepped away from the team indefinitely after suffering a mild stroke.

James told reporters that he hasn't begun thinking about the Lakers' matchup with the Spurs, as his concern has been with Popovich, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

"To be honest, I haven't even thought about it yet," James said. "Look forward to the matchup going into Friday obviously. It's always difficult to win a game in San Antonio. For me personally, there's much bigger news out of San Antonio right now and that's my dear friend Coach Pop."

"I'll be thinking heavily about him as I travel there tomorrow, the game on Friday and wishing him the best of health. Hopefully, I see him soon. It doesn't even have to be on the sidelines."

"Hopefully, I just see him soon. That's most important for me."

Popovich, 75, suffered a mild stroke on Nov. 2 at Frost Bank Center, the team's home arena. He is expected to make a full recovery, but there is currently no timetable for his return to coaching.

Over the course of his 29 seasons coaching the Spurs, Popovich and James have went toe-to-toe three times in the NBA Finals. But the two have also developed a friendship, respect and admiration for one another outside of the competitive lines.

And it's clear how much Popovich means to James.

