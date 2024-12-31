LeBron James Set to Make Unprecedented NBA History vs. Cavaliers
LeBron James turned 40 years old Monday, and, while speaking to reporters on his birthday, admitted he never thought he'd still be playing pro basketball at this age. But here James is, on the precipice of making unprecedented NBA history as he prepares to take the court as a quadragenarian for the first time in his career on Tuesday night against his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
James, dealing with an illness, is listed as questionable for the contest against Cleveland at Crpto.com Arena. Provided he plays Tuesday, James will become the first player in league history to play a game as both a teenager and a 40-year-old, according to SportsCenter.
James made his NBA debut as an 18-year-old rookie with the Cavaliers on Oct. 29, 2003, pouring in 25 points in a loss to the Sacramento Kings. Now, at 40 years old, James—and his former team—will once again be the answer to a sports trivia question for years to come should he take the court Tuesday night.
It's a testament to James's incredible longevity. And while he has hinted that his retirement is near, James also made it clear that he could play at a high level for a while longer.
"It won't be because I can't play this game at a high level," James said. "To be honest, if I really wanted to, I could probably play this game at a high level for probably about––weird that I might say this, but I've got another five to seven years if I wanted to. But I'm not gonna do that."