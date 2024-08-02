Spurs Legend Tony Parker's LeBron James, Victor Wembanyama Comparison is Spot On
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama entered the NBA last season with expectations that have not been seen since LeBron James was drafted in 2003.
James, to his credit, has won multiple championships and has cemented himself as one of the greatest players of all-time, meeting those expectations over the course of his long career.
When Spurs legend Tony Parker thinks of Wembanyama, especially after seeing him exceed the lofty goals set for his rookie year with the franchise, the comparison to James comes to mind.
"Victor is amazing. Like his head and mental side...there's nothing I can tell him. He's ready. ...He's not bothered by the pressure or expectations. He's like LeBron. The only one I can compare with so much expectation before you arrive is LeBron James. He's the only one you can really compare. And Victor's rookie season with the Spurs...he was unbelievable. And so I hope it translates to a lot of championships with the Spurs and I hope it will translate with a lot of medals for French basketball."
As a rookie, Wembanyama averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists on 46.5% shooting from the floor and a 32.5% mark from three, which earned him NBA Rookie of the Year honors. He is representing France in the Paris Olympics in hopes of bringing home a medal in his home country's Olympic Games.