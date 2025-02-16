SI

LiAngelo Ball Performed 'Tweaker' at NBA All-Star Saturday Night

Who saw this coming?

Kyle Koster

LiAngelo Ball at All-Star Saturday.

NBA All-Star Weekend is in full swing, and Saturday night is when things really get cooking. One never knows what's going to happen between the dunks and three-point shooting and assorted skill competitions. And while the most memorable moment of the night may end up being the bizarre disqualification of Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama, LiAngelo Ball performing "Tweaker" after getting introduced by his brother Lonzo was of note.

This is yet another data point for what has been a meteoric musical rise for Ball. Him performing a legitimate hit song amid the All-Star facilities was not something anyone had on their bingo card even two months ago, but legitimate bangers can really expedite the process.

While he's there it would be a great idea for someone in the Dunk Contest to work him into the mix. Have to strike while the iron is hot.

