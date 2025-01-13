LiAngelo Ball Turns Viral Hit Into $8 Million Contract and His Own Label with Def Jam
LiAngelo Ball is part of the NBA, just not the way his father envisioned.
While his younger brother LaMelo has become an NBA All-Star and his older brother has become a feel-good story about a veteran overcoming injury issues to be an impact player in the league again LiAngelo's NBA career never got off the ground.
And yet here he is seven years after he left UCLA back in NBA locker rooms thanks to a viral song called 'Tweaker' that has taken the sports world by storm over the last few weeks. And now he's got a deal with Def Jam according to Shams Charania. The deal, announced like an NFL contract is worth $8 million guaranteed and gives LiAngelo, who goes by G3, his own record label.
Here are a few videos with players either talking about the song, listening to the song, and even singing it.
You can even hear multiple members of the Detroit Lions reference the song while celebrating their win over the Vikings in Week 18. It's even getting played in NHL arenas. It's only a matter of time before someone walks to the plate while it plays in an MLB game.
Whatever happens next, all three of LaVar Ball's kids have officially made it.