Amik Robertson Overwhelmed With Emotion in Extended Lions’ Locker Room Celebration
Amik Robertson probably played the game of his life last Sunday as the Detroit Lions beat the Minnesota Vikings and clinched the one-seed in the NFC. Robertson was a huge part in the Lions' defense holding Justin Jefferson to three catches on nine targets for just 54 yards
After the game Robertson was overcome with emotion. Everyone has already seen what he said to teammates after Dan Campbell presented him with a game ball following the win, but the Lions released an extended cut of the scene in the locker room on Thursday night and it shows just how much that moment meant to him.
Robertson first appears at the 1:05 mark. While the rest of the team is yelling and clapping and high-fiving, Robertson walks in with his head down, presumably trying to keep it together. The first person to meet and embrace him is Dan Campbell. The only way to describe his body language is emotional as he is congratulated by other teammates.
Then after he gets his game ball and addresses his team he's greeted by even more teammates who are thrilled, but he's still processing his emotions.
This win meant a lot to the Lions. It feels like it meant even more to Amik Robertson.