Lou Williams Preaches Patience for Rockets, Compares Jalen Green to Kobe Byrant
The Houston Rockets were eliminated from the postseason on Sunday after losing Game 7 at home to the Golden State Warriors. It was a disappointing end to a really nice season for the young Rockets, and now they head into the offseason with some questions that need answering.
One of those questions is about guard Jalen Green, who had a rough series against the Warriors and struggled offensively in six out of the seven games. Would the Rockets use Green as part of a package to try to acquire an established superstar, or instead stick with their young core who just won 52 games and experienced their very first trip to the postseason?
Run It Back's Lou Williams thinks the Rockets need to be patient and stick with Jalen Green the same way that the Los Angeles Lakers once stuck with a young Kobe Bryant after a disastrous playoff debut.
"I've heard the talks about them moving him," Williams said. "The only way you consider moving a guy like Jalen Green is if you have a real chance at getting a Ja Morant or a Kevin Durant or one of these guys what are obvious franchise-changers. Other than that, you stay put. You hold your cards where you are. You have a nice young nucleus. Granted, he did struggle in these playoffs, but it was his first introduction. You know, imagine if the Lakers turned their backs on Kobe when he played how he played against the Utah Jazz when he was such a young player."
Obviously, Green is 23 and in his fourth season while Kobe Byrant was a 18-year old rookie when he went out and shot four airballs against the Jazz in 1997. Even in his second season, he wasn't Kobe yet. He appeared in all 13 postseason games for the Lakers in 1998 and only scored double-figures three times.
The Rockets should probably exercise great caution when considering trading a talented young player like Green. Even if they were to use him to make a big move, it would have to be the right big move. Just look at the two names Williams mentioned.
If the Rockets traded Jalen Green for Kevin Durant, it would be because they think they can win now, but that was also the plan for the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns and neither of those franchises came close with Durant. And, he'll be 37 next season.
Ja Morant might seem like a better move long term, but he's dealt with constant injuries as well as some off-court issues and has played the exact same number of regular season games in his six-year career as Green has played in just four years. Plus, Morant's teams have only won one more playoff series than Green's teams have won.
Even the "right" move doesn't sound optimal at this point.