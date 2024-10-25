Luka Doncic Celebrated a Klay Thompson Three Before He Even Shot It
Klay Thompson broke the record for most three-pointers in a Dallas Mavericks debut on Thursday night. Thompson made six of 10 three-point attempts and finished second on the team in scoring with 22 points.
After the game Thompson was thrilled to learn he had set a franchise record right out of the gate, but no one was happier about his performance than Luka Doncic. Luka assisted on five of Klay's six three-pointers.
By the third quarter he was clearly feeling the connection as he threw a pass to a wide-open Thompson and immediately turned around to look at Kevin Harlan and Reggie Miller and start celebrating while Klay took a dribble and shot the ball.
This isn't after he's shot the ball. He hadn't even started his shooting motion by the time Doncic was certain it was going in. A bit premature, but he was right so it just looks really cool.