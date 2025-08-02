Luka Doncic Announces Classy Charitable Gesture to Celebrate New Lakers Contract
The Los Angeles Lakers signed Luka Doncic to a maximum contract extension worth $165 million on Saturday. The deal runs three years with a player option in the final season and ties Doncic to Los Angeles for the foreseeable future. In announcing the decision to sign with the Lakers Doncic unveiled a classy charitable gesture in honor of the monumental moment.
Doncic said he will be starting a multi-million endeavor to aid 77 young athletes around the world chase their dreams.
"Today I’m also committing $5 million to help 77 young athletes around the world chase their dreams, just like I did," Doncic wrote on his X account. "Basketball gave me everything, and I’m lucky to be able to give back and help the next generation."
An admirable move from the NBA star.
Doncic will be making an impact both on and off the floor in Los Angeles for a few seasons yet.