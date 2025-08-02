SI

Luka Doncic Announces Classy Charitable Gesture to Celebrate New Lakers Contract

Doncic will be donating millions after signing an extension with the Lakers.

Liam McKeone

Luka Doncic will be donating $5 million in honor of his new deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Luka Doncic will be donating $5 million in honor of his new deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers signed Luka Doncic to a maximum contract extension worth $165 million on Saturday. The deal runs three years with a player option in the final season and ties Doncic to Los Angeles for the foreseeable future. In announcing the decision to sign with the Lakers Doncic unveiled a classy charitable gesture in honor of the monumental moment.

Doncic said he will be starting a multi-million endeavor to aid 77 young athletes around the world chase their dreams.

"Today I’m also committing $5 million to help 77 young athletes around the world chase their dreams, just like I did," Doncic wrote on his X account. "Basketball gave me everything, and I’m lucky to be able to give back and help the next generation."

An admirable move from the NBA star.

Doncic will be making an impact both on and off the floor in Los Angeles for a few seasons yet.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NBA