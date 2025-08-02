SI

Luka Doncic Releases Statement After Signing Extension With Lakers

'This is just the beginning,' Doncic said after signing a $165 million extension with Los Angeles.

Liam McKeone

Luka Doncic signed with the Los Angeles Lakers until 2028 on Saturday.
Luka Doncic signed with the Los Angeles Lakers until 2028 on Saturday. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Luka Doncic signed a three-year max contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

The deal, worth $165 million, includes a player option for the 2028-29 season. Doncic's short-term future is now settled and the Lakers can breath easier knowing he won't hit free agency next summer, as would have been the case if he declined to sign an extension. It also sets the Slovenian superstar up for a truly massive payday; he'll be eligible for a max deal worth over $400 million when his player option arrives three summers from now.

In wake of the news Doncic released a statement on his social media platforms, expressing his excitement and promising this is just the beginning for him and the Lakers.

"I just signed my extension with the Lakers," Doncic wrote. "Excited to keep working to bring championships to LA and make Laker Nation proud. Grateful to the Lakers, my teammates and all the fans who’ve shown so much love since day one. This is just the beginning."

The future is bright in Los Angeles with Doncic now firmly in the fold. The 26-year-old star averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists per contest last season and has earned five first-team All-NBA nods in his career so far. He is one of the very best players the NBA has to offer— and the Lakers know now that he's committed to Los Angeles for the foreseeable future.

Like Doncic said: this is just the beginning.

