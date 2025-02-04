Luka Doncic Had Classy Response to Reports That Mavericks Were Fed Up With Him
The Los Angeles Lakers recently acquired Luka Doncic in one of the most stunning trades in NBA history over the weekend, sending Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks in a three-team trade for the five-time All-Star.
In the days following the blockbuster move, several reports have come out over why the Mavs wanted to deal Doncic in the first place. Dallas was reportedly frustrated with Doncic’s conditioning habits and constant bickering with officials, among other reasons, which may have led Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison to move on from the star guard without telling anyone else in the organization.
In response to reports of the Mavs’ harsh criticisms of him, Doncic opened his introductory presser with the Lakers with a classy statement.
“At some point I knew this was gonna happen but I would say I always take the high road,” Doncic told reporters. “I had my amazing moments in Dallas with all my teammates and coaches, and most importantly the fans who always supported me. It was an amazing journey.”
Later in the presser, though, Doncic did clap back at his former team’s concerns over his conditioning.
“That’s not true,” Doncic plainly stated. “But it’s a motive… It’s a big motive.”
The Lakers star will just have to prove his detractors wrong this season. Doncic is reportedly targeting a debut in purple and gold next week, when the Lakers play at home against the Utah Jazz on Feb. 10 and on the road in Utah on Feb. 12.