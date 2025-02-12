Luka Doncic's Dad Explained Why He Has Moved on From Trade to Lakers
According to his dad, Luka Dončić has already moved on from the shocking trade that sent him to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Dončić's father, Saša, went on Slovenian television to discuss his son's new life as a member of the Lakers. When asked if his son was still bitter after the Dallas Mavericks shipped him to Los Angeles, the elder Dončić shot down the suggestion.
"Well, regarding the trade, I have to say, at least what Luka and I talk about, it feels like it happened a year ago. We've already forgot about it, the bitterness of that moment," Dončić said. "It was a shock, but at the end of the day, it's a legitimate right of every team to trade its players if they are not satisfied with them. O.K,, what happened happened, life moves on."
He continued by saying his son has adjusted to his new reality.
"Luka adapted very fast," Dončić said. "Of course, also, the Lakers organization, they really make sure you're comfortable in this environment here. This trade is long forgotten, so that things are moving on."
Dončić made his Lakers debut on Monday night in a 132–113 blowout win over the Utah Jazz. He appeared to fit in while working his way back to full-speed from a lingering calf injury. The 25-year-old scored 14 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out four assists in 24 minutes. He struggled with his shooting, hitting only 5-of-14 attempts from the field and going 1-of-7 from three-point range.
The five-time All-NBA selection should only get more comfortable as the trade fades into the background.