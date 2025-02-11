Luka Doncic Said He Got ‘Chills’ From LeBron James’s Pregame Speech Before Lakers Debut
The Los Angeles Lakers' new star duo is finally here.
Luka Doncic made his highly anticipated debut with LeBron James and the Lakers on Monday night after being traded by the Dallas Mavericks in the league's most shocking move before the deadline. In front of a sold-out crowd and a sea of yellow at Crypto.com Arena, the All-Star guard put up 14 points in 24 minutes in his first game since Christmas Day.
Doncic looked happier than ever to be hooping with LeBron in the 132-113 win over the Utah Jazz in the wake of critical reports over his alleged conditioning issues and fractured relationship with the Mavs' brass. It seems the 25-year-old star may have already taken Lebron's pregame advice to heart.
LeBron shared a fired-up message to Doncic prior to Monday night's tipoff in which he told him to "be your f---ing self. Don't fit in, fit the f--- out. Be yourself."
Doncic talked about how cool that moment with LeBron was after the game:
"Like I said before, it's special," Doncic told reporters. "For him to say something like that, just was amazing, gave me confidence. And after that speech, it was chills. So I'm just happy to be a part of it."
Doncic will have the rest of the season to "be himself" as he and Lakers (32-19) look to extend their hot six-game win streak. Next up is a road matchup against the Jazz on Wednesday.