Mavericks Star Luka Dončić Shoulders Blame for Defensive Breakdown in Loss to Jazz
The Dallas Mavericks fell to the Utah Jazz, 115-113, on Thursday night to drop to 5-7 on the season. Just one year removed from reaching the NBA Finals, the Mavericks have looked like a shell of the team that came within striking distance of a championship.
Thursday night's loss was particularly frustrating for the Mavericks, as a late-game defensive breakdown between guard Quentin Grimes and star Luka Doncic led to an easy go-ahead basket for John Collins.
NBA fans couldn't believe how asleep Doncic was at the switch. He shouldered the blame for the breakdown after the game.
"It was a misunderstanding," Doncic said. "I thought I was going to go hit, and Grimes thought he was going to go hit. And it was a lob, so we misunderstood the bench. That's on me,"
The Mavericks certainly need to do some soul searching in order to find the form they had a season ago.