Luka Doncic Dismisses Two-Minute Report That Showed Refs Missed Crucial Foul in Game 4
The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves with their backs against the wall entering Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. A desperate attempt to win Game 4 crashed and burned as JJ Redick played LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and the other most important Lakers for every single minute of the second half.
There were many factors that went into L.A.'s defeat, but Redick was particularly incensed about a missed call in the immediate aftermath of the game. The head coach went off to reporters in his postgame presser tearing into the referees for missing a trip on Doncic in crunch time of the narrow loss. The NBA's two-minute report exonerated Redick and said a foul should have been called, which would have sent Doncic to the line in a one-point game.
Doncic was asked about the admission by the NBA that the officials got the call wrong and dismissed it as meaningless.
"I mean, obviously it's after the game so it doesn't really matter," Doncic said to reporters, via ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "The game's over. We lost. Just gotta move on."
A fair response. As was the case with the refs admitting they screwed up the end of Game 4 between the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons, there's nothing to be done at this point. The Lakers are down 3-1 and have to put their attention on the next game to stave off elimination.