Luka Doncic reveals experience with Mavs' Nico Harrison at Lakers' recent game
For the first time in his young, remarkable career, Luka Doncic has faced off agianst the Dallas Mavericks as an opponent.
In the early stages of his career, it seemed Doncic would be the next Dirk Nowitzki -- a franchise superstar who represents the DFW until the end of his career. That wasn't the case as Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison dealt the generational talent to the Los Angeles, netting Anthony Davis in return.
Doncic recently squared off against Dallas, and he was superb, filling the box score despite some scoring efficiency issues. The Lakers advanced to 35-21 on the season after defeating the Mavericks 107-99, too.
Doncic scored 19 points, tacking on 15 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals and two blocks en route to the Los Angeles victory. While his shooting was subpar, his impact was absolutely felt as he was a plus-eight in the box score.
The former Mavericks superstar and current Lakers guard was sure to greet a majority of members of his former club after securing victory, though he didn't talk to everyone.
One member of the Mavericks Doncic didn't talk to was Harrison, the general manager who shipped him away from the club. Doncic himself revealed such when asked about the matter following the matchup in Crypto.com Arena.
"I didn't see him," Doncic said of Harrison.
This isn't much of a shock. It's hard to imagine that it would be a friendly conversation. However, Doncic's former teammates didn't strike the deal, so he was sure to greet and talk to them following the game.
