Dallas Basketball

Luka Doncic reveals experience with Mavs' Nico Harrison at Lakers' recent game

Luka Doncic didn't speak to a key member of the Dallas Mavericks in his first game against the club.

Kade Kimble

Feb 25, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Feb 25, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

For the first time in his young, remarkable career, Luka Doncic has faced off agianst the Dallas Mavericks as an opponent.

In the early stages of his career, it seemed Doncic would be the next Dirk Nowitzki -- a franchise superstar who represents the DFW until the end of his career. That wasn't the case as Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison dealt the generational talent to the Los Angeles, netting Anthony Davis in return.

Doncic recently squared off against Dallas, and he was superb, filling the box score despite some scoring efficiency issues. The Lakers advanced to 35-21 on the season after defeating the Mavericks 107-99, too.

Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Doncic scored 19 points, tacking on 15 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals and two blocks en route to the Los Angeles victory. While his shooting was subpar, his impact was absolutely felt as he was a plus-eight in the box score.

The former Mavericks superstar and current Lakers guard was sure to greet a majority of members of his former club after securing victory, though he didn't talk to everyone.

One member of the Mavericks Doncic didn't talk to was Harrison, the general manager who shipped him away from the club. Doncic himself revealed such when asked about the matter following the matchup in Crypto.com Arena.

"I didn't see him," Doncic said of Harrison.

This isn't much of a shock. It's hard to imagine that it would be a friendly conversation. However, Doncic's former teammates didn't strike the deal, so he was sure to greet and talk to them following the game.

READ MORE: Mavericks' latest reasons for trading Luka Doncic to Lakers make no sense

Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA offseason. 

Follow Kade Kimble on Twitter.

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Kade Kimble
KADE KIMBLE

Kade has been covering a wide variety of teams ranging from the NFL to the NBA and college athletics since joining Sports Illustrated's FanNation in 2022.

Home/News