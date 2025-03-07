Luka Doncic Looking for His Ex-Trainer After Lakers' Win Said It All About Mavs Breakup
Not everyone in the Dallas Mavericks landed in Luka Doncic’s hypothetical black book.
After the Los Angeles Lakers clinched a dramatic 113-109 overtime victory over the New York Knicks, Doncic was seen looking for an old friend on the court.
Doncic finished with 32 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds in the win to help lift the Lakers to their eighth straight win. But his mind appeared to be elsewhere following the final whistle as he was heard asking for Casey Smith while dapping up Knicks players.
Here’s clearer audio of the moment:
Smith, who currently serves as the Knicks’ vice president of sports medicine, was Doncic’s longtime athletic trainer on the Dallas Mavericks. Smith along with a few other Mavs staffers close to Doncic were reportedly fired by the organization in hopes to “prod” Doncic to change his conditioning habits.
"They get rid of everybody I like," Doncic told ESPN.
The Knicks hired Smith last June, but it would seem like he and Doncic are still fairly close. A month after his blockbuster trade, Doncic’s breakup with the Mavs feels messy as ever with endless stories continuing to come out of the woodwork. The All-Star guard’s friendship with Smith, at least, serves as an emotional footnote from his time in Dallas and a sad reminder of Doncic playing with a franchise he once called home.