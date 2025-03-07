Luka Doncic’s Emotionless Look on the Bench During Lakers-Knicks Has Fans Concerned
The Los Angeles Lakers extended their red-hot win streak on Thursday night, clinching their eighth straight win in a dramatic late-game comeback to seal a 113-109 overtime victory against the New York Knicks.
Luka Doncic led the way with 32 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds in a game that featured plenty of dramatic moments from clutch three-pointers to a valiant game-winning attempt at the buzzer. The Lakers are now 12-2 since the blockbuster Doncic trade and sitting in second place in the West (40-21), with the five-time All-Star looking much more like his signature self in recent games.
During one quieter moment of the game, however, Doncic was seen sitting by himself on the Lakers bench during a timeout. The Slovenian guard appeared to be completely zoned out and stared off into space for several seconds:
Fans on social media guessed that Doncic—like the rest of us—was still feeling the effects of the stunning Lakers-Mavs trade from early February.