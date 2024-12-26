SI

Luka Doncic Expected to Miss Significant Period of Time After Injury

Doncic suffered a calf injury on Christmas.

Doncic left the Mavs' Christmas Day game with an injury
Doncic left the Mavs' Christmas Day game with an injury / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Luka Dončić left the Dallas Mavericks' 105–99 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves early with a calf injury. No contact occured on the play, always an alarming sight given the frequency of those kinds of non-contact plays being tendon or ligament related. Before imaging, it's unknown the true extent of the injury.

Now, the Mavs are expecting the team's primary star to miss an extended period of time according to ESPN's Shams Charania and Tim MacMahon.

The duo reports that Dončić left the arena on crutches and has an MRI scheduled for Thursday that will reveal more to him and the team about the extent of the injury.

