Even Luka Doncic’s Father Couldn’t Believe His Son's Incredible Fourth-Quarter Shot
The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night in a game where Anthony Edwards was ejected in the third quarter. LeBron James had 33 points, 17 rebounds and six assists, but he still needed some help and boy did he get it in entertaining fashion.
Luka Doncic only made 6-of-20 field-goal attempts during the game, but he made the shot of the night late in the fourth quarter. The Lakers had a four-point lead with less than four minutes remaining when LeBron got caught near the baseline with Naz Reid on him. Unable to get off a shot, he threw the ball out to Luka who ran towards the sidelines and faded away off one leg with Nickeil Alexander-Walker all over him.
Nothing but net.
The reactions of both Doncic and his father were priceless. Luka walked around shrugging apologetically. Like, what did you want him to do? Not make one of the craziest shots of the year?
And his father just covered his face.
Considering how upset both these guys were when the Mavericks traded Doncic to the Lakers, it's like they can't believe how this is turning out. The Lakers have now won four straight and Doncic is still figuring things out.
No need to cover your eyes. You'll probably miss something incredible.