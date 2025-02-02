SI

Luka Doncic Gives First Comments on Joining Lakers After Blockbuster Trade

The superstar was all class in expressing his excitement to join the legendary franchise.

Liam McKeone

Doncic will join a long list of greats to wear a Lakers jersey.
Doncic will join a long list of greats to wear a Lakers jersey. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Luka Doncic became the latest in a long line of generational talents to join the Los Angeles Lakers thanks to a weekend blockbuster trade that saw Doncic to L.A. in exchange for Anthony Davis and other pieces. On Sunday, shortly after releasing a heartfelt statement to Mavs fans (and notably not the Mavericks organization), Doncic put out his first comments about joining the Lakers since the transaction.

He is, unsurprisingly, excited for the opportunity and is aiming to win a championship for the purple and gold.

"Grateful for this amazing opportunity," Doncic wrote on X in response to the Lakers' account announcing the news. " Basketball means everything to me, and no matter where I play the game, I’ll do so with the same joy, passion and goal - to win championships."

Just about what you'd expect from a player joining a new team as far as statements go. But Doncic, despite how famous he was before, is under a brand-new microscope as a Laker. It's arguably the most famous franchise in sports. Everything he does and says will be closely examined and picked apart.

The new partnership is off to a good start. Doncic seems ready to go to work.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NBA