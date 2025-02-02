Luka Doncic Releases Heartfelt Statement for Mavericks Fans Following Trade
Luka Dončić was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night. The move came out of nowhere and it seems that everyone who wasn't involved in the negotiations was completely taken off-guard by the transaction, including longtime Mavericks owner Mark Cuban who was not involved in the decision.
Dončić broke his silence early Sunday evening releasing a statement on social media thanking fans for making Dallas feel like home. He also indicated he thought he'd spend his entire careeer in Dallas.
Seven years ago I came here as a teenager to pursue my dream of playing basketball at the highest level. I thought I'd spend my career here and I wanted so badly to bring you a championship. The love and support you all have given me is more than I could have ever dreamed of. For a young kid from Slovenia coming to the U.S. for the firs ttime, you made North Texas feel like home.
In good times and bad, from injuries to the NBA Finals, your support never changed. Thank you not only for sharing my joy in our best moments, but also for lifting me up when I needed it most.
To all the organizations I've worked with throughout the Dallas community, thank you for letting me contribute to your important work and join you in bringing light to those who need it. As I start the next part of my basketball journey, I am leaving a city that will always feel like a home away from home.
Dallas is a special place, and Mavs fans are special fans.
Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
Clearly, Mavericks fans felt similarly as they treated Sunday's game like a funeral and gathered outside the arena to chant "sell the team" in the wake of the move.