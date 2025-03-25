Luka Doncic Shared Special Moment With Ex-Mavericks Coach After Lakers' Loss
After a 118-106 loss to the Orlando Magic at Kia Center on Monday night, Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic sought out—and shared a special moment with—Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley, with whom he worked closely during his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks.
Doncic and Mosley embraced and shared words, as the two covered their mouths so the cameras picking up the interaction couldn't decipher what was being said.
Check out the cool moment, which was shared on X by multiple accounts, including Jason Beede of The Orlando Sentinel.
Mosley, who was an assistant coach with the Mavericks for seven seasons beginning in 2014, worked closely with Doncic during the Slovenian star's first three seasons in the NBA. Doncic was a strong advocate of Mosley's, telling reporters in June of '21 that he believed Mosley was capable of being a head coach in the NBA.
And Mosley has returned the favor, most recently back in February in the aftermath of the blockbuster trade that sent Doncic to Los Angeles. Mosley pushed back on criticisms of Doncic's conditioning and work ethic, which had seemingly come from members within the Mavericks organization.
Doncic and Mosley clearly have a special relationship, and it was cool to see the two interact in this way after Monday's game.