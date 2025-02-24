Ex-Mavericks Assistant Coach Pushed Back on Criticism of Luka Doncic's Work Ethic
In the aftermath of the Dallas Mavericks' shocking decision to trade franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic, the club's general manager Nico Harrison, keeping things strictly about basketball, offered an explanation for the stunning about-face, saying that "defense wins championships."
But there seemed to be more under the surface, and sure enough, multiple reports leaked stating that Harrison harbored doubts about Doncic's commitment to conditioning and his habits off the court, particularly his weight management.
Former Mavericks assistant coach and current Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley has clearly heard those criticisms and pushed back against them when asked for his perspective while speaking to reporters following Orlando's 110-90 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday.
"All I can remember when he first got to the league and us being there was there were a lot of nights spent in the gym playing one-on-one with Dorian Finney-Smith and Dennis Smith Jr.," Mosley said. "Of just playing basketball, playing ones and getting after it and getting his shot going."
"So, as for the other stuff, I can't speak on it because I haven't been there in four years. And I'm really just focused on what we're trying to accomplish. But again, that's part of the NBA, part of trades ... But my recollection of being with him is I constantly remember him working."
"And him being able to work on a consistent basis. One, because he loves the game of basketball and when you love the game of basketball, you work at it."
Mosley was an assistant under then-Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle when Doncic entered the NBA at 19 years old in his first season in 2018-19. He coached the Slovenian superstar for three seasons, and the two clearly developed a close relationship.
While Mosley isn't privy to the Mavericks' thinking anymore, he also knows what he witnessed firsthand while closely working with Doncic during his time in the organization.